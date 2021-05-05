Witness unable to give evidence in case of Romanian couple due to taking exams

A KEY witness in the case against a Romanian husband and wife accused of stealing cash from a student in Cork city centre was unavailable to give evidence because of exams.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to put the case back until May 13 because the witness was unavailable.

The husband and wife were previously refused bail and they remain in custody in relation to the accusation they face in this case.

It was previously alleged by way of background that while they were allegedly living on the streets of Cork without welfare or employment they had transferred €8,800 in cash home in the course of two months.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded them in custody until May 13 for hearing of the case at Cork District Court.

The couple insisted they were sleeping rough outside a church and that the money they sent home came from the kindness of strangers.

Det. Garda Aoife Hayes said the gardaí believed the couple were living at an address for which they had a key but they would not reveal it. The detective also expressed concern about the source of the transferred cash.

Judge Kelleher refused them bail.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes alleged that the €8,800 was transferred and that receipts to this amount were stored on the couple’s shared phone. Det. Garda Hayes arrested Gheorghe Marginica, 29, and Michele Judele, 30, of no fixed address, on Saturday, March 27, and brought them before Cork District Court, each of them charged with stealing €60 in cash from a student at an ATM on Patrick’s Street, Cork, on Saturday, March 27.

“The allegation is that they approached a student asking for money. He said he did not have change. They persisted. They asked him for €33 for a bus to Dublin. This boy complied from fear and intimidation. He gave them €40. They said they wanted to buy another ticket. He could only get €20. He said he complied out of fear and intimidation,” the detective said.