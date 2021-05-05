Umbrellas at the ready: Dry weather in Cork not expected to last

The dry weather in Cork this morning is not expected to hold, according to the latest forecast from Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has said showers in west Munster early this morning will extend to all areas by early afternoon, "some heavy with a risk of isolated thunderstorms".

These showers will gradually die out as the day progresses, however.

Highest temperatures today will range between 10 and 12 degrees with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

Tonight will be dry in most areas, with temperatures dipping to lows of -2 to +2 degrees.

Frost may develop in some areas with patches of mist or fog also likely.

The current outlook for tomorrow shows that mixed weather conditions will continue.

Met Éireann has said much of the morning will be dry but that "scattered showers of rain or hail will extend southwards to most areas in the afternoon, some heavy and a few possibly thundery".

Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes.