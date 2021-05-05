Multiple agencies involved in search for missing person in North Cork 

Gardaí and a number of other agencies are currently involved in a search for a missing person in the Killavullen area of North Cork.

The search got underway yesterday evening and resumed this morning after being stood down overnight.

Gardaí confirmed 'a number of agencies are currently involved' in the search operation and these are understood to include the local Coast Guard and rescue helicoptor 117.

Cork North Civil Defence and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery are also among the agencies assisting in the search.

"We were tasked by Gardaí Tuesday evening to assist in a missing person search in the Killavullen area," Cork North Civil Defence said on Facebook. "We had a great turnout of over 27 volunteers.

"Thanks to all our volunteers for attending at such short notice."

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery said last night: "CCMPSAR were tasked by the Gardai at 3pm today to search for a missing person in the Fermoy area we responded with 8 volunteers and 3 vehicles and were on location at 3.45pm.

"We were stood down at 10.45 pm after searching a large wooded area we will be returning tomorrow to assist in the search."