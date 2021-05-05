Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 09:17

Multiple agencies involved in search for missing person in North Cork 

Multiple agencies involved in search for missing person in North Cork 

Emergency services involved in a search in North Cork. Picture: Cork North Civil Defence/Facebook.

Gardaí and a number of other agencies are currently involved in a search for a missing person in the Killavullen area of North Cork. 

The search got underway yesterday evening and resumed this morning after being stood down overnight. 

Gardaí confirmed 'a number of agencies are currently involved' in the search operation and these are understood to include the local Coast Guard and rescue helicoptor 117. 

Cork North Civil Defence and Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery are also among the agencies assisting in the search. 

"We were tasked by Gardaí Tuesday evening to assist in a missing person search in the Killavullen area," Cork North Civil Defence said on Facebook. "We had a great turnout of over 27 volunteers. 

"Thanks to all our volunteers for attending at such short notice." 

Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery said last night: "CCMPSAR were tasked by the Gardai at 3pm today to search for a missing person in the Fermoy area we responded with 8 volunteers and 3 vehicles and were on location at 3.45pm.

"We were stood down at 10.45 pm after searching a large wooded area we will be returning tomorrow to assist in the search." 

More in this section

Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at Cork school following mass testing Further Covid-19 cases confirmed at Cork school following mass testing
Jack Hegarty Parents1 Cork mother, whose baby suffered brain injury after birth, sues HSE for nervous shock
Coronavirus - Fri Jun 19, 2020 ‘If it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time’: CMO urges people to keep guard up as restrictions ease
cork gardanorth cork
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Delay in case against couple who transferred thousands from Ireland to Romania; witness unavailable 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY