‘If it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time’: CMO urges people to keep guard up as restrictions ease

The Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan has urged people to keep their guard up as restrictions, introduced to reduce the risk of the spread of Covid-19, continue to ease.

Dr Holohan said that “as we move closer to the easing of restrictions” next week, people can look forward to opportunities to” enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.”

However, he warned that “the virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated”.

He added: “Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands. And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection.”

Dr Holohan made the comments as the Department of Heath confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 383 cases.

Of the cases notified today, 194 are men / 189 are women, 79% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 28 years old.

There were 129 cases in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Of the cases reported today, 16 were in Cork.

A total of 399 new cases of the virus have been reported in Cork in the past 14 days (to May 3).

The 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork is now 73.5, the eighth-lowest figure nationally.

Kerry has the lowest rate at 13.5 while Donegal has the highest rate at 306.5.