Cork brothers found not guilty by direction of judge; witness said he did not want to give evidence 

A jury was sworn in to hear the case against two brothers accused of different assaults, damage and burglary-type charges but moments later a key witness in the case said, “I don’t want to give any evidence in court today.”

This followed evidence from Detective Sergeant Mike Hogan that the woman who was due to give evidence for the prosecution had also indicated to him that she was not willing to come to court to give evidence.

Alan Quilligan, 28, and Jason Quilligan, 26, both with an address at Eagle Valley, Wilton, Cork, were arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on different charges and pleaded not guilty to all counts against them.

After the collapse of the prosecution case Judge Helen Boyle directed the jury to return verdicts of not guilty by direction of the trial judge.

Alan Quilligan pleaded not guilty to assault causing harm to Nicole O’Leary at Dunard, Mayfield, Cork, burglary at the house and causing criminal damage to Keith Greaney’s car on January 20 2020.

Jason Quilligan pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary on the same date at the same place where he was allegedly armed with a machete, assault causing harm to Keith Greaney and causing criminal damage to his car.

Detective Sergeant Mike Hogan said, “I spoke to Nicole O’Leary and she was unwilling to attend.

"She indicated in the recent past she was not going to give evidence.”

Prosecution barrister Dermot Sheehan called Keith Greaney to the witness box. He asked him his age.

He replied,

“I don’t want to give any evidence in court today.”

Mr Sheehan BL asked, “Are you doing that of your own free will?”

Again he made the same reply about not giving evidence.

At that point, Tom Creed senior counsel and Siobhán Lankford SC, for Alan and Jason Quilligan, respectively, applied to Judge Boyle to direct the jury to find them not guilty by direction of the trial judge and Judge Boyle acceded to those applications.