Fund Fota Wildlife Park with a 5km run: Cheetah Run goes virtual

The 13th annual Fota Cheetah Run is to be held virtually this year with organisers Eagle Athletics Club urging people to take part and raise much-needed funds for Fota Wildlife Park.

Eagle AC is organising the race, which was created in 2008, and follows a trail run on paths around the Fota Wildlife Park.

Posting on their website the athletics club said: “In May of each year, Eagle AC usually organizes the Cheetah Run in Fota Wildlife Park. Since its inception, it has been one of the most popular races in the Cork area and is a sell-out every year. Covering a distance of 5km, this is the only race of its kind in Europe, with participants running on the paths through the park. There are normally plenty of furry spectators also – everything from ostriches to wallabies to, of course, the cheetahs!”

Every year the funds raised from the Cheetah Run are used to support the park’s core objectives of research and conservation.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to hold the race in 2021 due to Covid restrictions. So the club has decided to go virtual instead

“We are hoping that our 2021 race will help raise some much-needed funds for Fota Wildlife Park.”

Fota Wildlife Park is a charitable status organisation that is completely self-financing. It relies entirely on gate receipts and membership fees for its income.

Covid 19 has meant that the park had to close to the public for much of both 2020 and 2021 and even when they were allowed to open, visitor numbers were restricted.

“The operational running costs alone at Fota are approximately €380,000 a month. During the closures, feeding and veterinary care for the 135 species of animals had to continue – the animals in the park received the same excellent level of care as always, regardless of whether the park was open or closed.”

The money raised from entries to the Virtual Fota Cheetah Run goes directly to the park. This year the race will take place from the 7 – 13 June.

For this year’s event, Eagle AC has partnered with MyRunResults and there are a number of different race options available

A 5k adult race

A 1 mile race for juveniles (U16)

A family entry option ( 2 adults and 2 children)

As well as race entry there is also the option to purchase a variety of bespoke race merchandise – medals, t-shirts and running buffs. An optional, additional donation to Fota can also be made during the registration process.

“Hopefully we will be back running the trails around Fota in May 2022, but for this year, we hope that you all enjoy our virtual edition! And that we manage to raise some much-needed funds for Fota together in the process!"

All entry details and information re the race can be found at here.