Residential development given the go-ahead at city centre location 

CONDITIONAL planning permission has been granted for a residential development in Cork city centre.

Cork City Council has given the green light for the construction of apartments at 31/32 Leitrim Street.

In June last year, John O'Dwyer applied for planning permission for the construction of "four two-bedroom apartment dwellings over an existing public house".

The application sought permission for external modifications to include a new shopfront and internal alterations to include part material change of use from a public house to residential use.

Cork City Council required further information before making their decision, but the planning authority has now granted conditional planning permission, with 13 conditions attached.

Part of one of these conditions stipulates that, prior to the commencement of the development, the developer shall submit to the planning authority, for agreement in writing, plans to show "detailed design of the private open space/courtyard serving apartment number one on the first floor".

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the residential development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.