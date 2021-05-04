'He just needs someone to give him a chance': Cork charity renews appeal for home for lonely dog

A Cork-based animal welfare charity has renewed its appeal for a home for a “very lonely” dog.

Last month Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (Cork DAWG) took to social media in search of a new home for an Akita named Max.

However, yesterday the charity revealed that a suitable home has not yet been found for him.

"Sadly Max is still waiting for a home.

"He has had a few visitors but no one has decided to adopt him. Max is around seven years old.

"He is low energy and low maintenance.

"He is looking for a quiet adult home with a securely fenced in garden.

"Max will make a very loyal companion he just needs someone to give him a chance," they said.

The charity said Max could live with a female dog and said that Akita experience would be an advantage for anyone looking to adopt him to understand the breed.

"Max has spent two months in kennels already so he really deserves a break," they continued.

For further information on how to adopt a dog from Cork DAWG, visit their website.