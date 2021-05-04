Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 11:24

New welfare app to be launched for gardaí as part of wellbeing strategy for force

A new health and welfare strategy has been announced for gardaí

A NEW strategy unveiled by An Garda Síochána today will introduce a new wellbeing app for members of the force.

The app is being introduced as part of the Garda Health and Wellbeing Strategy.

The three-year strategy will also include:

• The establishment of a Garda National Wellbeing Office under the Garda Chief Medical Officer;

• A Wellbeing Hub on the Garda intranet with information and advice on health and wellbeing;

• Customised support training for those who have a role in providing wellbeing support services including supervisors and managers.

• A new easy-to-follow protocol for post-traumatic incidents support for all personnel including Gardaí working in Cyber Crime, Protective Services & Specialist Interviewing.

• Initiatives to reduce stigma around mental health difficulties and supporting Garda personnel in maintaining their wellbeing.

A garda spokesman said: “The new Health and Wellbeing strategy was created in collaboration with many internal and external stakeholders in response to two things; the 2018 Report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland (CoFPI) and the Garda Health Needs Assessment Survey in 2019 which was carried out by independent firm Crowe on behalf of An Garda Síochána. Over 5,200 Garda personnel made it clear that a more proactive approach to health and wellbeing is needed across the Garda organisation.”

