185 new jobs announced for a number of locations including Cork

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and IDA Ireland have today announced the creation of a total of 185 new jobs across five locations including Cork. Pic: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. 

THE Tánaiste has today announced the creation of 185 jobs across a number of companies including 20 new positions in Cork.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD and IDA Ireland today announced the creation of 185 jobs in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork & Dublin across eight high growth companies from Europe and the US.

Of the new jobs announced, 20 will be in Cork.

Leading Validation and Monitoring Solutions company, Ellab has announced plans to expand its newly acquired operation in Cork which will see the creation of the 20 new positions.

Speaking on the announcement, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD said that the 185 new jobs across the country are “a great vote of confidence”.

“Investment in Ireland has remained remarkably resilient throughout the pandemic," he said.

These new jobs, which are in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin, demonstrate the commitment of existing international partners to expand here, and also of our ability to attract new investment.

“I wish the teams involved the very best of luck as they expand, or for those just setting up, as they establish themselves here.” 

Other companies creating the new jobs across the five locations include Renovo Motors Inc, Ooomnitza, TrustLabs Inc, Logic Manager, Neuroons, Terawe and Blacksquare.

