Cork weather: Met Éireann warns of risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms

A cool and blustery day is in store for Cork today, with scattered showers, possibly of hail, also on the cards. Photo credit: Damian Coleman

Amy Nolan

A cool and blustery day is in store for Cork today, with scattered showers, possibly of hail, also on the cards. 

Met Éireann has stated that showers today may turn heavy "with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms". 

Highest temperatures will range between 9 and 11 degrees in fresh and gusty northwest winds. 

Tonight is expected to be clear but cold, with temperatures dipping to lows of -1 to +2 degrees.

The forecast for Munster tomorrow states that it will be "another cool day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers". 

"Again the showers will be heavy at times with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms," the national forecaster has said.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will again range from 9 and 11 degrees. 

Very cold conditions are expected tomorrow night, with temperatures possibly dipping to lows of -3 to +1 degrees.

