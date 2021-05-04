Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 07:00

Increased pedestrianisation of Cork city centre comes into effect today

Increased pedestrianisation of Cork city centre comes into effect today

Oliver Plunkett Street. Increased pedestrianisation of the city center comes into effect today. Picture: Larry Cummins

Increased pedestrianisation of the city centre comes into effect today. 

Last month, works to facilitate the permanent pedestrianisation of 17 city centre streets began.

From today, temporary bollards and pedestrian signage will be in place on:

•Oliver Plunkett - 11am to 4am, 7 days a week 

•Cook Street, South - 11am to 4am, 7 days a week 

•Caroline Street – 11am to 4am, 7 days a week 

•Pembroke Street - 9:30am to 4am, 7 days a week 

•Princes Street - 9:30am to 4am, 7 days a week 

•Phoenix Street - 9:30am to 4am, 7 days a week 

•Beasley Street - 9:30am to 4am, 7 days a week 

•Robert Street -11am to 4am, 7 days a week

"This pedestrianisation is aimed at making the city a safer, more inclusive and pleasant place for residents, shoppers and visitors and at supporting local business," Cork City Council said in a statement. 

In the following days, the council has said that "automatic bollards on these streets will be adjusted in line with the increased pedestrianisation hours".

Further extended hours will be implemented in the coming weeks on Tuckey Street, Little Anne Street, Little Cross Street, St Peter and Paul’s Place and part of Paul Street. 

City centre streets were temporarily pedestrianised last summer as part of the “Reimagining Cork City” programme, in order to facilitate social distancing and outdoor dining. 

Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to this initiative and following a series of public consultations, it was agreed to permanently pedestrianise 17 of these streets.

Read More

Works to begin to facilitate permanent pedestrianisation some city centre streets

More in this section

Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing No new deaths and 453 new cases of Covid-19 recorded
Gusts knock debris from building site into Cork gardens Gusts knock debris from building site into Cork gardens
More than 950 members of school community in Cork town tested for Covid-19  More than 950 members of school community in Cork town tested for Covid-19 
cork city centre
Garda stock

Investigations ongoing after body of a man recovered from car found in River Lee

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY