Investigations ongoing after body of a man recovered from car found in River Lee

Garda investigations are ongoing following the discovery of the body of a male in a car found in the River Lee this afternoon.

The car and the body of the man were recovered in a stretch of the River Lee at Kennedy Quay in the city.

In a statement Gardaí said:

"Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at Kennedy Quay in Cork City this afternoon, Monday 3rd May 2021, at 2.30pm.

"A car was recovered from the River Lee by Mallow Search and Rescue Unit and assisting agencies.

"The body of a male, details currently unknown, was recovered from the vehicle.

"The body has been removed to Cork City Morgue and the Coroner has been notified.

"Investigations are ongoing."