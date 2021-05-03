No new deaths and 453 new cases of Covid-19 recorded

There have been no new deaths and a total of 453 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland.

There have now been a total of 4,906 Covid-19 related deaths and a total of 250,290 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 203 are men and 250 are women.

78% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 25 years old.

As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There has been an additional five hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 1, 2021, a total of 1,591,888 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 1,146,562 people in receipt of their first dose and 445,326 people in receipt of their second dose.