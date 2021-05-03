Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 14:45

Baltimore RNLI called out to second incident today

Baltimore RNLI called out to second incident today

Baltimore RNLI have provided assistance to a yacht in difficulty in Baltimore harbour this afternoon, in their second callout of the day. File image, not taken today. Image credit: RNLI

Baltimore RNLI provided assistance to a yacht in difficulty in Baltimore harbour this afternoon in their second callout of the day.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 12:05pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide assistance to a yacht with two people on board that was in difficulty in strong wind and rough seas in Baltimore harbour.

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel just four minutes after receiving the call and discovered it had broken free from a mooring and was caught by its rudder on a line in the harbour. 

Voluntary lifeboat crew member David Ryan went aboard the casualty vessel to establish a tow. 

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat towed the vessel through rough conditions in the harbour and put the boat on a mooring in the shelter of Sherkin Island. 

An anchor was also dropped from the yacht for added security. 

The occupants of the yacht were then brought back to Baltimore, and the lifeboat was returned to the station at 12:43pm.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Micheal Cottrell and crew members Pat O’Driscoll, David Ryan and Ian Lynch.

Also assisting at the boathouse were Jerry and Rianne Smith. 

Conditions in the harbour during the call were very windy with a south-westerly force 7-8 wind and 1.5m sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: 

"The crew of the yacht did the right thing in alerting the Irish Coast Guard as soon as they knew they were in trouble as it could have escalated very quickly in the poor weather conditions in the harbour at the time. 

"This is the second call of the day for Baltimore RNLI who were called out to a Medevac on Sherkin Island in the early hours of this morning. 

"If you find yourself in need of assistance at sea or on an island call 999 or 112."

Read More

Baltimore RNLI carry out medical evacuation off West Cork coast

More in this section

Baltimore RNLI carry out medical evacuation off West Cork coast Baltimore RNLI carry out medical evacuation off West Cork coast
Mass Covid-19 testing underway at East Cork school following discovery of 24 confirmed cases last week Mass Covid-19 testing underway at East Cork school following discovery of 24 confirmed cases last week
Carrigtwohill-based technology company in the final stages of €36 million expansion Carrigtwohill-based technology company in the final stages of €36 million expansion
rnli
Emergency Services Stock

Caution advised following fuel spill in Mallow area

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY