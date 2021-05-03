Baltimore RNLI called out to second incident today

Baltimore RNLI provided assistance to a yacht in difficulty in Baltimore harbour this afternoon in their second callout of the day.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 12:05pm, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide assistance to a yacht with two people on board that was in difficulty in strong wind and rough seas in Baltimore harbour.

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel just four minutes after receiving the call and discovered it had broken free from a mooring and was caught by its rudder on a line in the harbour.

Voluntary lifeboat crew member David Ryan went aboard the casualty vessel to establish a tow.

The Baltimore inshore lifeboat towed the vessel through rough conditions in the harbour and put the boat on a mooring in the shelter of Sherkin Island.

An anchor was also dropped from the yacht for added security.

The occupants of the yacht were then brought back to Baltimore, and the lifeboat was returned to the station at 12:43pm.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Micheal Cottrell and crew members Pat O’Driscoll, David Ryan and Ian Lynch.

Also assisting at the boathouse were Jerry and Rianne Smith.

Conditions in the harbour during the call were very windy with a south-westerly force 7-8 wind and 1.5m sea swell.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said:

"The crew of the yacht did the right thing in alerting the Irish Coast Guard as soon as they knew they were in trouble as it could have escalated very quickly in the poor weather conditions in the harbour at the time.

"This is the second call of the day for Baltimore RNLI who were called out to a Medevac on Sherkin Island in the early hours of this morning.

"If you find yourself in need of assistance at sea or on an island call 999 or 112."