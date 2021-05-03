Patients asked to share their experience of treatment during Covid-19 pandemic

PATIENTS are being invited to share their experiences of the hospital care they received during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the fourth National Inpatient Experience Survey.

The survey will ask people aged 16 and over who spend 24 hours or more in a public acute hospital and are discharged during the month of May for their views on the care they received.

Patients will be asked about hospital admission, the ward environment, care and treatment, discharge from hospital, as well as additional questions about their experiences in hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as staff communication while wearing PPE and contact with family and friends during visitor restrictions.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly described the survey as “an invaluable tool” that gives patients a direct say in improving the quality and safety of health services.

“The results from this year’s survey will be particularly important given the changes in our hospitals over the past year.

“I look forward to receiving the results of the survey to find out what is working well in our hospitals and how the findings will be used to improve patient experience into the future.

“In what has been an exceptionally challenging year for our frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff, they have continued to demonstrate their ongoing commitment and dedication to our patients throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Donnelly said that the most successful approach to building a safer quality healthcare system is to have a health service that works together with patients and communities.

HIQA’s Director of Health Information and Standards and Director of the National Care Experience Programme, Rachel Flynn, said: “It is through direct engagement with patients, listening to and learning from their experiences, that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector,” she said.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid acknowledged the hard work and commitment of hospital staff over the past year and encouraged all eligible patients to complete the survey.