Cork swim club donates €5k to Kinsale RNLI after fundraiser

A popular Cork swim club has donated over €5,000 to the Kinsale RNLI in a match donation fundraiser.

The Sandycove Island Swim Club boasts an impressive 20 English Channel solo swimmers among its membership, along with a hardy band of ‘just dipping’ newcomers introduced to the joys of open water swimming during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Posting on Facebook the Kinsale RNLI said: “Massive thanks to our great friends and supporters at who raised an incredible €5,044 for Kinsale RNLI through a fund matching initiative with the public.

“This donation will make a huge impact on the work of our volunteers, and we extend sincere thanks to everyone who supports the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea.” The volunteer lifeboat crews provide a 24-hour rescue service in the UK and Ireland, and our seasonal lifeguards look after people on busy beaches.

The club Kinsale RNLI lifeboat crew member Colum O’Sullivan, himself a Sandycove Swimmer, said: "The public response was superb and reflects the importance of the RNLI in every coastal community around Ireland."

Volunteers at Kinsale RNLI were delighted to receive a generous donation €5,044 from local Sandycove Island Swim Club, after club members vowed to match public donations with funding from their own resources.

Mr O’Sullivan also said: "We would also like to thank Cork County Council for maintaining great public amenities like Sandycove, and while do follow all safety advice, it’s reassuring to know that our volunteers in the RNLI and other emergency services are on call 24/7 over what will be a busy Bank Holiday weekend."

During May, the RNLI are running a fundraiser themselves, where they are asking people to cover a mile or a number of miles in an effort to raise funds for their organization.

“The volunteer crew of Kinsale RNLI would like you to join their Mayday Mile challenge. Just complete one mile, or as many miles as you can manage, between Saturday 1 and Sunday 16 May 2021."

“All we ask is that you register for your JustGiving page, use the hashtag #MyMaydayMile on social media, and raise as much as you can to support the RNLI over the busy summer season.” Anyone who raises €55, will receive an RNLI Mayday Mile Medal or a special Mayday wristband.