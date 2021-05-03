Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 13:09

Baltimore RNLI carry out medical evacuation off West Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI carry out medical evacuation off West Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI called out to a medical evacuation from Sherkin Island. Picture: RNLI

Breda Graham

Baltimore RNLI volunteers have provided medical care to an island resident off the coast of Baltimore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 12.28am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance and evacuation to a man living on Sherkin Island.

The crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier at 12.39am.

Three voluntary lifeboat crew members proceeded to the casualty’s location where they administered casualty care and then transferred him by stretcher back to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Sherkin Island at 1.19am and the casualty was handed over to paramedics waiting at Baltimore lifeboat station.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat including Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Micheal Cottrell, Colin Whooley, Brian McSweeney, Jerry Smith and Don O’Donovan.

Speaking following the call out, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Kate Callanan, said: 

Baltimore RNLI often provide medical evacuations to residents of islands off the coast of West Cork.

"If you find yourself in need of medical assistance whilst on an island call 999 or 112."

Read More

East Cork School to hold mass screenings after sharp rise in Covid cases

More in this section

550 sign up for webinar pushing for law on stalking organised by Cork woman 550 sign up for webinar pushing for law on stalking organised by Cork woman
Taoiseach calls Vera Twomey about campaign Taoiseach calls Vera Twomey about campaign
Risk of spot flooding as strong winds and rain hit Cork Risk of spot flooding as strong winds and rain hit Cork
Mass Covid-19 testing underway at East Cork school following discovery of 24 confirmed cases last week

Mass Covid-19 testing underway at East Cork school following discovery of 24 confirmed cases last week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY