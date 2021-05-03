Baltimore RNLI carry out medical evacuation off West Cork coast

Baltimore RNLI volunteers have provided medical care to an island resident off the coast of Baltimore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 12.28am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance and evacuation to a man living on Sherkin Island.

The crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier at 12.39am.

Three voluntary lifeboat crew members proceeded to the casualty’s location where they administered casualty care and then transferred him by stretcher back to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Sherkin Island at 1.19am and the casualty was handed over to paramedics waiting at Baltimore lifeboat station.

There were seven volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat including Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Micheal Cottrell, Colin Whooley, Brian McSweeney, Jerry Smith and Don O’Donovan.

Speaking following the call out, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Kate Callanan, said:

Baltimore RNLI often provide medical evacuations to residents of islands off the coast of West Cork.

"If you find yourself in need of medical assistance whilst on an island call 999 or 112."