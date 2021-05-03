Risk of spot flooding as strong winds and rain hit Cork

WINDS of up to 65km/h and gusts of up to 100 km/h have hit Cork overnight with a Status Yellow wind warning remaining in place until 10pm tonight.

Met Éireann has described the weather as "unseasonably wet and windy".

Wet🌧️ & windy🍃 start with a band of heavy rain bringing the risk of spot flooding.



Fresh to strong & gusty🍃 southerly winds will veer westerly by afternoon, continue to reach gale force in coastal areas of southeast, southwest & west throughout the day.



Highs of 10 to 12C. pic.twitter.com/I7wZxyz4Gu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2021

The windy conditions will remain into tonight.

Met Éireann said: "A wet and windy start with a band of heavy rain bringing the risk of spot flooding. The rain will break up into scattered showers this afternoon, with some sunny spells developing too. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly by afternoon, and the winds will continue to reach gale force in coastal areas throughout the day. Highs of just 11 or 12 degrees.

"Staying rather windy tonight but many areas will become dry with clear spells. There will be a few scattered showers too. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds, remaining strong on coasts."

Tomorrow is expected to be a "cool blustery day" with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.