Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 07:37

Risk of spot flooding as strong winds and rain hit Cork

Risk of spot flooding as strong winds and rain hit Cork

The windy conditions will remain into tonight.

WINDS of up to 65km/h and gusts of up to 100 km/h have hit Cork overnight with a Status Yellow wind warning remaining in place until 10pm tonight.

Met Éireann has described the weather as "unseasonably wet and windy".

The windy conditions will remain into tonight.

Met Éireann said: "A wet and windy start with a band of heavy rain bringing the risk of spot flooding. The rain will break up into scattered showers this afternoon, with some sunny spells developing too. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly by afternoon, and the winds will continue to reach gale force in coastal areas throughout the day. Highs of just 11 or 12 degrees.

"Staying rather windy tonight but many areas will become dry with clear spells. There will be a few scattered showers too. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds, remaining strong on coasts."

Tomorrow is expected to be a "cool blustery day" with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Read More

'Our two children were assaulted with sticks': Residents of Cork estate feel under siege in their own house

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Woman appeals for Cork's help in finding three people who assisted her after city fall
HSE thanks Cork and Kerry GAA communities for supporting Covid-19 vaccination rollout
Garda stock Motor home park visited by gardai checking for breaches of public health guidelines
cork weather
Cork International Choral Festival 2021 closes on a high note with hotly contested competition results

Cork International Choral Festival 2021 closes on a high note with hotly contested competition results

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY