Woman appeals for Cork's help in finding three people who assisted her after city fall

A WOMAN who spent ten days in hospital after falling in the city centre is looking for three people who helped her to thank them.

Katerina Kavalidou, who is wheelchair-bound, fell onto the road at the traffic lights near Camden Court, across the river from Cork Opera House, on April 21.

She suffered a fracture to her knee and spent ten days in hospital.

Hard to believe it’s been 10 days since my accident. I can’t thank enough those that stayed w/ me until the Garda & ambulance services arrived to take me to hospital. Twitter please help me find the 3 people who kindly stayed with me & made the calls to the emerg services #Cork https://t.co/yt6hE5PKjD — Dr Katerina Kavalidou (@KKavalidou) May 1, 2021

Now that she is discharged, she wants to find three people who went to her aid.

She said: “The accident happened on Wednesday, April 21, at around 4.10pm.”

She said two men telephoned the emergency services.

And a woman also came to her aid.

She said: “She lay on the road with me until my friend came. I called my friend. The lady had to leave in a hurry and I don’t know her name.” She said she could not thank the three people enough for their help.

Now, she has made a plea through Twitter for help in finding them.