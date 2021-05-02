Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 19:45

Woman appeals for Cork's help in finding three people who assisted her after city fall

Katerina Kavalidou wants to thank those who contacted the emergency services. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ann Murphy

A WOMAN who spent ten days in hospital after falling in the city centre is looking for three people who helped her to thank them.

Katerina Kavalidou, who is wheelchair-bound, fell onto the road at the traffic lights near Camden Court, across the river from Cork Opera House, on April 21.

She suffered a fracture to her knee and spent ten days in hospital.

Now that she is discharged, she wants to find three people who went to her aid.

She said: “The accident happened on Wednesday, April 21, at around 4.10pm.” 

She said two men telephoned the emergency services.

And a woman also came to her aid.

She said: “She lay on the road with me until my friend came. I called my friend. The lady had to leave in a hurry and I don’t know her name.” She said she could not thank the three people enough for their help.

Now, she has made a plea through Twitter for help in finding them.

