HSE thanks Cork and Kerry GAA communities for supporting Covid-19 vaccination rollout

THE HSE has thanked the GAA community in Cork and Kerry for their support for the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

Vaccinations are now underway across both counties of people aged between 60 and 69 who have registered at hse.ie or 1850 24 1850.

The GAA in both Cork and Kerry have pledged to support anyone who needs help with the registration process, and to make sure that all clubs across both counties have details of the online and phone registration options.

Cork GAA County Board Chair Marc Sheehan said: “We have seen GAA facilities called into action throughout the pandemic as test centres, and there is no community which hasn’t been impacted by Covid-19.

"As we reach a new phase of the pandemic, we are proud to see several GAA facilities in Cork used as vaccination centres. The GAA is a key part of every community across both our counties and we will make sure that no member of our community who needs support in registering is left behind.”

Michael Fitzgerald, the Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, thanked the GAA organisations in both counties for their ongoing support.

“All of our communities have had a difficult time during the crisis caused by Covid-19, and the GAA has played a central role in supporting those communities. We have had unstinting support from the GAA whenever we have needed.

"Not only have we had access to GAA facilities when needed, clubs and members have done huge work to make sure that everyone in their community is supported."

CEO of the South South West Hospital Group Gerry O’Dwyer said: “We are very grateful for this ongoing support, and looking forward to a time when this vaccination programme will allow us all back to enjoying training, matches and the many activities enabled by the GAA which are so central to life in our communities.”

To register online, you will need:

Your Personal Public Services number (PPS).

Your Eircode (this allows the booking system to match you to a vaccination centre).

A mobile phone number.

An email address.

The 60 to 69 age-group are receiving their Astra Zeneca vaccine at one of the new HSE vaccination centres around Cork and Kerry.

Online registration at hse.ie is fast and easy, and telephone support is available on 1850 24 1850 (8am to 8pm, seven days a week). This registration process will be used to vaccinate large groups of the population by age, with everyone who registers receiving an appointment at one of the seven public vaccination centres across both counties.