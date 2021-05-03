'You can get back out there and do what you used to do': Dr Tony Holohan pens open letter to those vaccinated 

THE Chief Medical Officer has told people who were advised to cocoon at the beginning of the pandemic and who have now been vaccinated to get out and restart what they used to do, from May 10.

In an open letter to those who have been vaccinated, Dr Tony Holohan said: “Those of you who are vaccinated thus far are mostly those we recommended to cocoon at the outset of the pandemic. You can now get back out there and restart many things you used to do, once restrictions ease from May 10th.

"That might be visiting the seaside, a trip to a museum, a visit with a friend, or a trip to see your grandchildren at long last. It’s important that you look out for the public health advice that is relevant to you and to plan to do it safely – but it’s important to get on and do it!”

Dr Holohan urged people to have confidence in the vaccine they have received, even if they are anxious about the lifting of restrictions.

He continued: “A way to help manage anxiety is to plan your trip including what transport you will use, ensure you have a mask and hand sanitiser available to you, leave yourself additional time so you can avoid crowds, practice social distancing and make your way to and from your destination safely and comfortably.

"Risk assess your choices and your environments – if you feel uncomfortable or unsafe, feel empowered to walk away and come back another time. Encourage loved ones to feel similarly about prioritising their own safety.”

He urged people to take advantage of the brighter evenings and warmer weather. He also said exercising outdoors is an important tool in protecting physical and mental health. He acknowledged that the restrictions will have impacted on some people’s mobility and fitness.

But he warned: “This is not a signal that the pandemic is over. We have all come a long way and things will improve further but there remains a risk that too much social mixing especially indoors, in houses and other settings will lead to a further surge of this disease. It is important that we keep up compliance with the restrictions and the public health advice. The more we do so the more we can avoid a dangerous surge in cases, which would require us to slow down the progress of easing of measures that is planned for the coming weeks and months.”