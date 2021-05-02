Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 16:30

More than 400 new cases of Covid-19 virus confirmed

Up to Friday, 1,130,958 people have received their first vaccine dose 

ONE further Covid-19 related death and 402 new cases of the virus have been announced this afternoon by the Department of Health.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19. This brings to 4,906 deaths connected to the virus since March 2020.

Up to midnight, the HPSC was notified of 402 new cases of the virus – bringing the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 249,838.

Of the cases notified today:

• 220 are men / 182 are women 

• 79% are under 45 years of age 

• The median age is 31.5 years old At 8am this morning, there were 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Up to Friday, 1,572,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

• 1,130,958 people have received their first dose 

• 441,821 people have received their second dose

