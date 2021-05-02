Restoration of Cork bridges underway

SAFETY works are beginning at two bridges in the northwest of Cork city, following the conclusion of works at Blackstone Bridge at Killeens.

Work is now getting underway at the Bannow Bridge near the Angler’s Rest, to be followed by works on Healy’s Bridge in Carrigrohane in the coming weeks.

The projects are being done by Cumnor.

Local Fianna Fail councillor Tony Fitzgerald said: “These bridges were badly in need of restoration and are part of the city’s history.” He continued: “Blackstone Bridge is now completed and is very well done. Cumnor are now on site on Bannow Bridge and then they will move on to Healy’s Bridge.” Works at Blackstone Bridge included the removal of vegetation and algae from the bridge structure, as well as rebuilding and repairing damaged sections of the masonry parapets and approaches.

The project also included the upgrade of public lighting, signage and markings.

Now, similar works are being carried out at Bannow Bridge. That project is expected to take up to 12 weeks.

According to Cork City Council, a phased temporary traffic management system will again operate for the duration of the carriageway works. A short temporary road closure will be required for the final stage of the works which will involve road resurfacing and lining.

Cllr Fitzgerald describes the works as “a great boost for the area”. He said that there are historical stories associated with each of the bridges.