Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 18:23

Two men due in court in connection with Rochestown incident

Gardai at the scene of an incident, opposite the Rochestown Inn, on Thursday night

TWO men are due in court this evening in connection with an incident in Rochestown during which a shot was fired.

The incident occurred at a property on Rochestown Road on Thursday night.

Five people were arrested by investigating gardaí after the incident during a search operation at the property.

Two men are due before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening at 7.30pm.

A woman and two other men were questioned have been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

