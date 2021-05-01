Two men due in court in connection with Rochestown incident

TWO men are due in court this evening in connection with an incident in Rochestown during which a shot was fired.

The incident occurred at a property on Rochestown Road on Thursday night.

Five people were arrested by investigating gardaí after the incident during a search operation at the property.

Two men are due before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening at 7.30pm.

A woman and two other men were questioned have been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.