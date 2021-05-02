Five months in prison stealing €3k worth of clothes at Cork city shop

€3,000 worth of clothing was stolen from a city centre store back on Christmas week 2019 and now one of the women involved in the theft has been sentenced to five months in prison.

34-year-old Elaine Goldsmith of 34 Boyce’s Street, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to the charge of stealing €3,000 worth of men’s and children’s clothing at Michael Guiney’s on Oliver Plunkett Street on December 21, 2019.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if she had repaid that amount.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said she had managed to gather €400 from very limited resources.

He also said that other parties were also involved in the offence.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Goldsmith has 17 previous convictions for theft.

Mr Buttimer said, “She has a very difficult background in terms of health and social circumstances. But she is back at home now having lived at hostel accommodation at the time.

Judge Kelleher said this was the defendant’s 18th theft conviction.

“The rest of the money will never be paid back to the shop,” he said.

The judge said he took account of her background circumstances and but for these issues he would have imposed a much longer prison term.