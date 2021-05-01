Gardaí urge people to adhere to Covid guidelines as fines for breaches rise

GARDAÍ have called on the public to continue to adhere to Covid-19 public health guidelines and avoid meeting in large groups this bank holiday weekend.

They say they are continuing to find people gathering in groups at house parties and other social gatherings in breach of regulations.

They warned these actions could “jeopardise the recovery of the country from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

It comes as the latest Garda figures show more than 3,900 fines have been issued to people attending or organising house parties and gatherings.

These include 886 people, each fined 500 euro, for organising an event such as a house party and 3,045 people, each fined 150 euro, for attending a party.

In total 20,974 people have been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations since fines were introduced last year.

The majority have been issued to people breaking the travel restrictions.

Some 14,749 people were issued 100 euro fines for non-essential travel.

Fifty-seven people were fined 2,000 euro for international travel to airports and ports.

A further 1,227 people were fined 500 euro for non-essential journeys to airports/ports.

Some 421 fines of 100 euro have been issued to people not ordinarily resident in the state for non-essential travel.

A total of 382 people have been fined 80 euro each for not wearing a face covering.

Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security Anne Marie McMahon said: “Thanks to the sacrifice of so many people, there is a lot to be positive about.

“However, Covid-19 is still here.

"People are still dying from Covid-19 and getting seriously ill. So, when you are enjoying the outdoors this weekend please maintain the good practices that have got us to this position.

“Please do not gather in large groups. Please maintain social distancing. Please do not hold or attend house parties. Please remember to wash your hands regularly.” She said gardaí will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.