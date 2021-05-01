Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 16:21

Pictures: Dozens attend anti-lockdown rally in Cork city

Gardaí attending an anti-lockdown rally in Cork City Centre this afternoon. Picture: Larry Cummins

DOZENS of people have attended another anti-lockdown rally in Cork city this afternoon.

The 'Rally for Truth' featured a number of speakers described as "experts" by the organisers.

Saturday's rally was the third in a series over the past few weeks and follows over 30 localised protests throughout Cork and elsewhere last Monday.

Anti-lockdown rally in Cork city this afternoon.
Anti-lockdown rally in Cork city this afternoon.
Anti-lockdown rally in Cork city this afternoon.Pic; Larry Cummins
Anti-lockdown rally in Cork city this afternoon.Pic; Larry Cummins

The protest featured several people marching on Patrick Street with a banner displaying the words 'end the lockdown'.

Gardaí were present but no incidents were reported and no arrests were made.

Three new deaths relating to Covid-19, along with 569 new cases

#covid-19coronavirus
