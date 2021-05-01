Three new deaths relating to Covid-19, along with 569 new cases

THREE new Covid-related deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, while a further 569 cases have also been confirmed up to midnight.

The figures have been released this afternoon from the Department of Health.

The latest deaths brings to 4,906 Covid-related deaths in Ireland since the pandemic started in March last year.

There has been a total of 249,437 confirmed cases of the virus in here.

Of the cases notified today, 268 are men and 290 are women. Just over three quarters of those notified cases were under 45 years of age, with the median age being 26.

The statement from the Department of Health said: “As of 8am today, 123 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU.” There have been five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Up to Thursday, 1,527,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland - 1,097,742 people have received their first dose while 430,102 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.