New book on Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder to be published this month

A NEW book on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will be published this month, as two documentaries on the killing are due to air on Sky and Netflix.

The book, Murder at Roaringwater, is penned by Nick Foster, a journalist and author, and is due for release on May 13.

While working on the book, he formed a relationship with Ian Bailey and Mr Bailey’s former partner, Jules Thomas, who recently separated after almost 30 years together.

Mr Bailey was found guilty in his absence of the 1996 murder at a trial in France. Last October, a third attempt by France to have Ian Bailey extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder. He was arrested twice as part of the Irish murder investigation but was never charged.

Mr Foster travelled to France as part of his research into the book, which claims to contain previously unknown revelations about the murder which has intrigued Ireland and France since 1996.

Mr Foster said: “Since I first heard about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in a tiny, isolated settlement in County Cork, I thought it looked like the perfect ‘locked-room’ mystery. And it was – and still is – a very European, and a very contemporary, murder story. But what I couldn’t have imagined was the roller-coaster ride of false leads and improbable clues that ultimately led me to my own conclusion about the circumstances of the crime and kept me guessing until close to the end of my investigation.”

One of the documentaries being released this year about the murder will be on air this month.

Sky recently released a trailer for the five-part series, entitled Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie.

The series features those closest to the case, including Sophie’s family and Ian Bailey.

The production will be narrated by Jim Sheridan, who has also directed major productions such as My Left Foot and In the Name of the Father.