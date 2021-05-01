Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 13:47

Nationalist themed table by Corkman attracts much interest at auction

Nationalist themed table by Corkman attracts much interest at auction

The shamrock-shaped table made in 1852 by John Fletcher. Pic: Sheppard's

A TABLE in the shape of a shamrock, made by a Corkman in the mid-1800s, has sold for almost €70,000 at auction.

The table was made by cabinet maker John Fletcher in 1852. Desribed as a “unique nationalist table”, it has a central inlaid motif of a female figure of Erin in flowing robes leaning on a harp. It is composed of 13 different woods, including elm, chestnut and bog oak.

It was included in the New York Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations in 1853.

The table was sold on Thursday at Sheppard’s Great Irish Interiors auction in Durrow and attracted frenetic bidding.

Also sold at the auction was the work of another Corkman which also attracted a substantial sum of money.

The work of contemporary Kinsale-based Joseph Walsh featured a set of six, figure-of-six chairs and a prism round table which he made in 2001 . The work sold for €60,000 and had featured on the cover of the auction catalogue.

His work is featured in leading global museum collections including in the UK, France and the US.

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Emergency services dealing with crash in Carrigaline
Deaf Cork boy tells of barriers against him in life on Late Late Show Deaf Cork boy tells of barriers against him in life on Late Late Show
Woman arrested in Rochestown Garda operation released; four males remain in custody Woman arrested in Rochestown Garda operation released; four males remain in custody
National Lottery stock

€500k Euromillions Plus ticket sold in Newmarket store

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY