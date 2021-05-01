Nationalist themed table by Corkman attracts much interest at auction

A TABLE in the shape of a shamrock, made by a Corkman in the mid-1800s, has sold for almost €70,000 at auction.

The table was made by cabinet maker John Fletcher in 1852. Desribed as a “unique nationalist table”, it has a central inlaid motif of a female figure of Erin in flowing robes leaning on a harp. It is composed of 13 different woods, including elm, chestnut and bog oak.

It was included in the New York Exhibition of the Industry of All Nations in 1853.

The table was sold on Thursday at Sheppard’s Great Irish Interiors auction in Durrow and attracted frenetic bidding.

Also sold at the auction was the work of another Corkman which also attracted a substantial sum of money.

The work of contemporary Kinsale-based Joseph Walsh featured a set of six, figure-of-six chairs and a prism round table which he made in 2001 . The work sold for €60,000 and had featured on the cover of the auction catalogue.

His work is featured in leading global museum collections including in the UK, France and the US.