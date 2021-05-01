Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 09:56

Woman arrested in Rochestown Garda operation released; four males remain in custody

Gardai at the scene of an incident near the Rochestown Inn on the Rochestown Road Cork

The women arrested in relation to this incident has been released pending submission of a file to the DPP. The four males arrested remain in custody.

On Thursday, Gardaí attached to Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of the house which resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition alongside, a number of petrol bombs and a number of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that a shot was discharged by occupants of the premises while gardaí attempted to gain entry. No firearm was discharged by Gardaí.

The scene was secured by the Armed Support Unit and no injuries were reported.

