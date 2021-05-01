'I gave him a chance and he did not take it': Cork man blows chance to avoid jail term as judge lifts suspension on sentence

A man who could have avoided a one-year jail term for going into a schoolyard and assaulting a secondary-school student blew his chance of avoiding jail.

Eugene Rice, aged 28, of Millstreet Road, Macroom, Co Cork, got a 12-month suspended jail sentence on July 31, 2019 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the crime of assault causing harm, in Mitchelstown.

However, the case was re-entered before Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin because of the same accused getting into further trouble. The one-year sentence had been suspended on condition he would keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the following two years.

Detective Garda David Barry gave evidence of the offences Rice had committed since July 2019.

The detective said Rice was convicted of engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger in February 2020 and was convicted of that in July 2020.

Earlier than that, less than two months after he got the suspended sentence, he had engaged in threatening behaviour in Mitchelstown.

Brian Leahy defence barrister said: “He was doing very well. He had engaged with treatment. He had a long-term addiction to some serious drugs. He wishes to engage with secondary treatment.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “I doubt his motivation.” The judge decided to lift the suspension on the 12-month sentence.

“I gave him a chance and he did not take it. He did not make any effort with the opportunity I gave him,” he said.