Five arrested in Rochestown search operation where shot was fired remain in custody 

A Cork councillor has described a search operation that resulted in a shot being fired in Rochestown on Thursday evening as “very worrying”.

Five people were arrested after a firearm was discharged during a garda search operation of a premises on Rochestown Road on Thursday evening.

No firearm was discharged by Gardaí.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond said that she is glad that “nobody was injured or worse in the incident and that the matter is being pursued by the gardaí”.

Gardaí attached to Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of the house which resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition alongside, a number of petrol bombs and a number of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes.

Cllr Desmond said: “What was found was worrying and I’m just glad that nobody was hurt or worse from that point of view.”

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that a shot was discharged by occupants of the premises while gardaí attempted to gain entry. The scene was secured by the Armed Support Unit and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí confirmed that all five arrested, four men and one woman, remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.