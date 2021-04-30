Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 19:29

Five arrested in Rochestown search operation where shot was fired remain in custody 

Five arrested in Rochestown search operation where shot was fired remain in custody 

The Garda Dog Unit conduct a search of the yard. Gardai at the scene of an incident, opposite the Rochestown Inn, Cork where a planned garda operation took place and a shot was fired (not by Gardai) Five people are in custody following the incident.

Echo reporter

A Cork councillor has described a search operation that resulted in a shot being fired in Rochestown on Thursday evening as “very worrying”.

Five people were arrested after a firearm was discharged during a garda search operation of a premises on Rochestown Road on Thursday evening.

No firearm was discharged by Gardaí.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond said that she is glad that “nobody was injured or worse in the incident and that the matter is being pursued by the gardaí”.

Gardaí attached to Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of the house which resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition alongside, a number of petrol bombs and a number of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes.

Cllr Desmond said: “What was found was worrying and I’m just glad that nobody was hurt or worse from that point of view.”

 A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that a shot was discharged by occupants of the premises while gardaí attempted to gain entry. The scene was secured by the Armed Support Unit and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí confirmed that all five arrested, four men and one woman, remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Five people arrested after shot fired during Garda search operation in Cork city

More in this section

Penneys to introduce 'shopping by appointment'  Penneys to introduce 'shopping by appointment' 
Almost 3,500 Covid related fines issued in Cork  Almost 3,500 Covid related fines issued in Cork 
Port of Cork and Cork Water Safety issue a joint safety message to all marine leisure users in Cork Harbour Port of Cork and Cork Water Safety issue a joint safety message to all marine leisure users in Cork Harbour
cork garda
Cork woman raffling eco-friendly tiny house

Cork woman raffling eco-friendly tiny house

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY