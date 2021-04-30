Penneys to introduce 'shopping by appointment' 

Penneys have announced plans to facilitate shopping by appointment in all of their Irish stores.
The new temporary measure is to be made available ahead of their full reopening with full timing and details to be made available next week.
In a statement the popular fashion chain said: ”Following the government’s announcement on retail reopening, Penneys announces it will offer Shopping by Appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.”
The company said they were ‘delighted' to welcome customers back to their stores.
Cork has two large Penneys stores including their flagship shop on Patrick Street as well as a large store at Wilton Shopping Centre.