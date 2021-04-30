Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 17:54

Penneys to introduce 'shopping by appointment' 

Penneys to introduce 'shopping by appointment' 

The new temporary measure is to be made available ahead of their full reopening with full timing and details to be made available next week.

Roisin Burke

Penneys have announced plans to facilitate shopping by appointment in all of their Irish stores.

The new temporary measure is to be made available ahead of their full reopening with full timing and details to be made available next week.

In a statement the popular fashion chain said: ”Following the government’s announcement on retail reopening, Penneys announces it will offer Shopping by Appointment as a temporary measure in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.” 

 The company said they were ‘delighted' to welcome customers back to their stores.

“We will be offering shopping by appointment in every Irish store ahead of our full reopening on 17 May and have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work.” 

 Timing and full details are to be made available next week.

Cork has two large Penneys stores including their flagship shop on Patrick Street as well as a large store at Wilton Shopping Centre.

More in this section

Almost 3,500 Covid related fines issued in Cork  Almost 3,500 Covid related fines issued in Cork 
Port of Cork and Cork Water Safety issue a joint safety message to all marine leisure users in Cork Harbour Port of Cork and Cork Water Safety issue a joint safety message to all marine leisure users in Cork Harbour
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man found guilty of raping, sexually assaulting and physically assaulting his sister many years ago
Cork woman raffling eco-friendly tiny house

Cork woman raffling eco-friendly tiny house

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY