Increase in Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork

There has been an additional four deaths and 545 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ireland today.

There has now been a total of 4,903 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 248,870 cases.

Of the cases notified today, 294 are men and 244 are women. 77% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

50 cases were recorded in Cork, a significant increase in the number of cases recorded in the county in recent weeks.

Cork recorded a 14-day incidence rate per 100,00 population of 47.5 from April 15 to 28, and there were a total of 258 cases recorded in the same 14-day period.

As of 8am on Friday, 139 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There has been a total of eight additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 28, 2021, a total of 1,487,043 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland with 1,067,378 people in receipt of their first dose and 419,665 people in receipt of their second dose.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “The easing of restrictions is a welcome and deserved turning point in our collective efforts to get through this pandemic. It is a step closer towards the shared national goal of suppressing Covid-19 and protecting the vulnerable.

However, incidence around the country varies. Some areas are in a more precarious position than others. For example, while the national incidence rate is 125 per 100,000, Donegal currently stands at 295 per 100,000. This is extremely concerning for public health doctors locally.

“We are calling on community leaders in areas such as Donegal, where the virus is still circulating at dangerous levels, to encourage the people there to stick with the public health measures, especially if they are vulnerable or have yet to be vaccinated.

“January was a difficult time for us as a country, but particularly tough for those in Donegal. It is important that we look forward now and work together to reduce incidence nationally, but also in our own locality. Your individual actions for the good of your neighbours and community do matter, and they will make all the difference,” he said.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health at the Covid-19 press brieifing in the Department of Health this afternoon. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said: “We have achieved a huge amount as a country, but this virus still poses a threat and it is important to stay vigilant and not to drop your guard over the coming weeks. This is especially true for those who have yet to be vaccinated or are particularly vulnerable.

“The important thing to do as society reopens is to continue to risk assess your choices and your environment. Just because something is an option, doesn’t always mean it’s safe. “Crowded places and enclosed spaces still carry a risk. If you don’t feel comfortable, or feel a place is too crowded, leave. Encourage your friends and loved ones to continue to follow the basic measures to protect themselves and their families,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health at the Covid-19 press brieifing in the Department of Health this afternoon. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that while business owners, employees and customers have received welcome and much-awaited positive news, that it is “extremely important that everyone take this time in anticipation of reopening to review their safety practices and protocols”.

Remember that you have a duty of care to those that work for you, and your patrons and clients. Reopening comes with it the responsibility to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading in your establishment.

“We are all looking forward to seeing one another again for a browse, a coffee, or a meal. But we must do so safely, and in new ways, to ensure this virus is kept at bay for the coming months as vaccination levels continue to increase,” he said.

Meanwhile, Head of the Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI, Professor Pete Lunn, said that results from the latest research on people’s behaviour, undertaken independently by the institute’s Behavioural Research Unit show that while the large majority of the population continue to follow the public health guidelines in most aspects of their lives, there has been “a clear fall-off in the levels of compliance reported in recent weeks”.

Professor Pete Lunn, Behavioural Research Unit, ESRI. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

“However, the average number of people that each individual met from another household, the number of social visits to homes, and the likelihood that people had close contacts, all of which had been increasing during February and March, did not increase further over the Easter period.

“Data also show that despite news stories surrounding a very low risk of blood clots associated with some vaccines, people’s intention to take the vaccine remains very high. Over 80% say they will take the vaccine when offered it, with most of the remainder saying they are still unsure,” he said.