Cork County Council seeks stories from older people on climate change

CORK County Council is seeking stories from older people on climate change.

A collaborative project between Cork County Council’s Climate Action Unit, Cork County Age Friendly Programme, and Cork County Older People’s Council is inviting the older population in Cork county to share their climate stories.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan-Foley, said: “Storytelling has always been a strong part of our culture and our learning. We remember and trust stories told to us by our parents, grandparents, and elders. Anyone aged over 55 has lived through climate impact. This project hopes to capture their stories. If we make the changes needed, we’ll look back on it as a watershed moment. If we don’t, it’ll be a record of what could have been.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, commented: “Climate change is a complex issue that can feel far removed from our everyday lives. Sharing personal experiences can help put them into context. This project recognises older people have unique knowledge, insights, and wisdom to share.

“This inter-generational climate action is part of a wider awareness campaign being undertaken in our Climate Adaptation Strategy. Stories will be compiled and made available online and in our libraries later this year,” he added.

Elizabeth Maddox, Chair of Cork Older People’s Council, said: “I’d like to congratulate the Climate Action Unit of Cork County Council’s Environment Department on this exciting climate change project. The members of the Older People’s Council are delighted to be part of, and to support, this project going forward.”

The initiative is targeted at older people (over 55s) in Cork county and the submission details are available on www.yourcouncil.ie. Entries, in the form of a poem or a story of up to 700 words, are invited before June 30 and photographs are welcomed.