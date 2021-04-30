Additional Covid-19 test site to open in East Cork next week

An additional pop-up Covid-19 test site is set to run in East Cork from next week, the HSE has announced.

Testing without appointment will run at Youghal GAA club for three days from Monday, May 3, as part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing in several parts of the region in recent weeks.

This follows on from pop-up testing which began at 11am on Friday morning at Midleton GAA club which will continue to test people on Saturday and Sunday.

The testing is available to those aged 16 and over who do not have Covid-19 symptoms and anyone presenting for the walk-in testing must have photo ID and provide a mobile phone number to get their test results.

A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said they are “very grateful” to both Midleton GAA club and Youghal GAA club for their support in providing locations for this temporary testing” as part of a planned roll-out of walk-in testing by the Department of Public Health, National Ambulance Service and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

Testing without appointment is also currently available at the existing Covid-19 test centre at Randal Og GAA club in West Cork. The testing is available Mondays to Saturdays, from 9am to 5pm, and will be reviewed again on Tuesday, May 4.

Acting Director of Public Health for HSE South, Dr Anne Sheahan, thanked those who have come forward for this kind of testing so far.

“By coming forward for testing when you don’t have symptoms, you are helping the entire community to keep Covid-19 under control.

The level of Covid-19 infection in Cork remains low and walk-in testing like this is one of the ways we can make sure that continues.

“I encourage anyone in the region to take up this opportunity for testing as it will help us to contain the small number of cases of Covid-19 in the region,” she said.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Priscilla Lynch, said there has been a great reaction to the no-appointment testing initiative from the people of West Cork, and the addition of pop-up testing at two locations in East Cork is a welcome addition to the ongoing efforts to detect and contain cases of Covid-19.

“Thank you to everyone who has presented for a test so far. Taking up this opportunity for testing even when you don’t have symptoms will help us to go a step further again in containing any cases,” she said.