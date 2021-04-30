Latest figures show what areas in Cork have the highest and lowest Covid-19 rates

NEW data has revealed which areas in Cork have recorded the highest and lowest incidence rates of Covid-19, with an increase in the number of cases across some Local Electoral Areas (LEAs).

The data published on the Covid-19 Data Hub provides an insight into the incidence rates of the virus in LEAs across the city and county in the 14-day period between 13 and 26 April.

The national 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 122.5.

The current national rate is slightly higher than last week’s rate of 113.9 per 100k.

Highest Incidence Rate

According to the latest data, the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100k of the population was recorded in the Midleton LEA, which includes the town of Youghal.

The 14-day incidence rate in the area was 118.8 with 54 cases recorded which was a significant increase when compared to last week’s figures when the LEA reported a Covid-19 incidence rate of 33 per 100k of the population.

However, the incidence rate for the area is below the national 14-day incidence rate.

Across the rest of the LEAs in both Cork city and county, the 14-day incidence rate remained well below the national rate.

The Cobh LEA had the second-highest incidence rate with 79.1 and 27 cases while the Fermoy LEA had a rate of 68.7 and 25 cases.

Last week, the Fermoy LEA had the highest 14-Day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100k of the population at 82.4 with 30 cases in the 14-day period up to 19 April.

Cork City North West LEA recorded 27 cases and a rate of 67.2 compared to 49.8 as reported last week.

It was followed this week by Cork City South West LEA which had an incidence rate of 42.5 and 20 cases- a slight decrease when compared to last week’s data.

The Mallow LEA recorded 10 new cases and a rate of 34.3 compared to a rate of 24 last week.

The Cork City South Central LEA also had 10 cases this week and reported an incidence rate of 25.9 in what was a significant decrease.

Last week, the LEA had one of the highest incidence rates at 51.7.

The Cork City North East LEA had an incidence rate of 21.3, which was the same as reported last week while the Macroom LEA’s incidence rate stood at 19 this week with seven new cases of Covid-19.

The Cork City South East LEA recorded a rate of 16.4 with seven cases while the Carrigaline LEA reported six cases and a rate of 17.1.

The Bandon-Kinsale LEA had five new cases and a rate of 13.4.

Last week, the Skibbereen West-Cork LEA reported an incidence rate of 23.1. However, this week, there were fewer than five cases in the area, meaning the incidence rate is not calculated.

The Kanturk LEA also recorded less than five cases though last week, the LEA had a rare of 20.1.

The Banty West-Cork LEA again recorded less than five cases.