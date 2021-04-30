Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 09:31

Business owners in Clonakilty delighted to have clarity on restrictions relaxing

town development feature Clonakilty, West Cork, Ireland. 22nd Oct, 2020. Clonakilty town centre was quieter than normal today, after Level 5 restrictions kicked in at midnight. The Level 5 restrictions are expected to last six weeks. Picture: Andy Gibson

John Bohane

Business owners in Clonakilty have given a very positive reaction to the Cabinet agreeing to a reopening plan for the country for May and June.

People will be allowed to travel throughout the country from May 10, while on the same day hairdressers will reopen, along with libraries, museums and galleries, and team sports training will resume.

Up to 50 people will also be allowed to attend religious services, which include masses, weddings and funerals.

On May 17, all shops will be able to reopen and on Sunday, June 2 hotels and guesthouses will re-open again. Outdoor hospitality including restaurants and all pubs will open on Friday, June 7 along with gyms and swimming pools.

Sheila Browne who owns Options Boutique in Clonakilty welcomed the latest initiatives. 

“Getting clarity is good. The click and collect will be a huge help to our business. Removing the barriers to inter-county travelling will also be key. We are looking forward to a busy summer,” she said.

Kevin O’Donovan the joint proprietor of Scannells Bar along with his business partner Shane Lowney is delighted things are moving in the right direction. 

“There will be a fierce buzz around the town when we reopen. We are looking forward to seeing our regulars and new people coming through our doors. It will be great for the community when all the businesses re-open,” he added.

The proprietor of Dunmore House Hotel Carol Barrett said her staff is ‘itching’ to get back working. 

“Our staff are dying to get back working. We are looking forward to reopening once again and welcoming everyone back to the hotel.” 

Cork secondary school set for 'transformative' €5m extension

