British ambassador to Ireland meets with Cork representatives

THERE are “huge opportunities” for Cork to continue to play an active role in developing the political and commercial links between Ireland and the UK, the British Ambassador to Ireland has said.

Paul Johnston was speaking during a virtual visit to Cork this week to grow partnerships across business, education and research.

Mr Johnston took over as British Ambassador to Ireland in September 2020.

His virtual visit to Cork builds on the ‘Joining the Dots’ initiative - a British Embassy programme that started in partnership with Cork Chamber of Commerce and promotes economic links and opportunities between regions of the UK and of Ireland.

“For the first of my visits to Ireland outside Dublin, there was only one choice: Cork.

“I’m only sorry that it has to be a virtual visit, but as soon as restrictions allow I’ll be there in person too,” the Ambassador said, speaking about his visit.

“Through meetings with the city’s Lord Mayor, Cork Chamber, UCC, Cork City Council and others, it is clear that there are huge opportunities to work with business, academia and the people of Cork to increase the prosperity of our regions and not just our capital cities.

“That’s the spirit of the British government’s levelling up agenda and of the partnership with Ireland that we want to develop, as the Prime Minister and Taoiseach discussed only this week.

“I look forward to exploring the city and indeed the county in person as soon as I can, not least to retrace the steps of The Queen’s historic 2011 visit to Cork, in particular the English Market,” he continued.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Joe Kavanagh, said he was delighted to host a virtual visit to Cork city of the British Ambassador to Ireland and to congratulate him on his recent appointment.

“Cork enjoys strong links with Coventry and Swansea and our discussions today were very positive and constructive in exploring how Cork can continue to play an active role in supporting the political and commercial links between our countries.

“Also, of course, next month marks the tenth anniversary of the Queen’s state visit to Ireland, and I was happy to outline to Ambassador Johnson the fond memories created by that historic event,” the Lord Mayor said.