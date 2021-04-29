Armed Gardaí at the scene of shooting incident in Rochestown; five arrested 

The Rochestown Road is closed in both directions as armed Gardaí attend the scene of a serious incident.

It is understood a shot was fired during the incident.

No arms were discharged by gardaí.

Nobody is believed to have been injured.

Five people have been arrested.

AA Roadwatch said: "In the city, Rochestown Rd is closed in both directions at Island View as emergency services deal with an incident. Use alternative routes."

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm which occurred during a search operation conducted by Cork Gardaí this evening, 29th April 2021.

"Gardaí attached to the Cork City Detective Unit with the support of the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit conducted the search of a premises at Rochestown Road, Co Cork, under warrant for Section 29 Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

"During the course of the search a shot was fired, not by a member of An Garda Síochána.

"No injuries are reported.

"Five people have been arrested in relation to this incident and are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a number of Garda stations in Cork City."