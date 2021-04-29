COVID-19 latest: 474 confirmed cases; 37 in Cork 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,899 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 28 April, the HPSC has been notified of 474 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 248,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 37 are in Cork, 167 in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties

239 are men and 232 are women. 71% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 32 years old.

As of 8 am today, 155 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU.

There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 27 2021, 1,452,434 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

1,041,284 people have received their first dose while 411,150 people have received their second dose.