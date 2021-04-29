Watch: West Cork photographer shares rare footage of sea life sightings

A West Cork wildlife photographer has shared a video of sea sightings along the West Cork coastline.

The two-minute video captures dolphins, fin and humpback whale and basking shark.

The footage was shot on a number of trips with Cork Whale Watch which is based at Reen Pier, Union Hall.

This footage was taken over 2 or 3 trips with @CorkWhaleWatch . Just some of the amazing wildlife off the #WestCork coast. Included here are common dolphin, fin & humpback whale & basking shark. Well worth 2 mins. Enjoy! #Cork #Ireland #WildAtlanticWay @theskibeagle @CorksRedFM pic.twitter.com/1quioExV38 — Intothewild Ireland (@intothewild45) April 29, 2021

The photographer previously made headlines with amazing drone footage of basking sharks at Red Strand alongside a kayaker.