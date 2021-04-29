Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 17:30

Watch: West Cork photographer shares rare footage of sea life sightings

Basking sharks swim along side Kayaker, Peter Cleary at Red Strand 20th April 2021. Photo Dan Lettice.

Roisin Burke

A West Cork wildlife photographer has shared a video of sea sightings along the West Cork coastline.

The two-minute video captures dolphins, fin and humpback whale and basking shark.

The footage was shot on a number of trips with Cork Whale Watch which is based at Reen Pier, Union Hall.

The photographer previously made headlines with amazing drone footage of basking sharks at Red Strand alongside a kayaker.

