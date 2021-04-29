CUH management acknowledge delays in Emergency Department

Cork University Hospital (CUH) management has confirmed that some patients have experienced a delay in the Emergency Department (ED) as the hospital has been “exceptionally busy”.

In a statement, management said that patient care is “paramount” at the hospital and that they are treating the situation as a priority with the necessary steps being taken to address the issue.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

The following hospitals and centres have been suggested in such instances:

The Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm and can be contacted on 021-4926900.

The Local Injuries Unit at Bantry General Hospital is open from 8am to 7.30pm and can be contacted on 027 50133 and the Local Injuries Unit at Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 7pm and can be contacted on 022 58506.

Hospital management also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.