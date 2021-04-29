Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 16:44

Cabinet agree on reopening plan for May and June

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly arrives at Government buildings ahead of a cabinet meeting on further easing Covid restrictions. Photo: Damien Storan. 

Maeve Lee

THE Cabinet has agreed on the reopening plan for the country throughout the months of May and June.

It has been reported that the Government has approved the plan which will see inter-county travel from 10 May.

On 10 May, it is also understood that hairdressers, libraries and museum will reopen while team sports training can also resume from that date.

Up to 50 people will be allowed to attend religious services while three households can also meet outdoors.

With the view of allowing grandparents to meet extended families, one vaccinated household will also be able to meet an unvaccinated household indoors.

The following week, it is believed that all shops will be able to reopen.

On 2 June, hotels and guesthouses will reopen while outdoor hospitality, including all restaurants and pubs, will reopen on 7 June.

On the same day, gyms and swimming pools will open again.

