'Team members like Jerry are the backbone of the business': Firebird bids fond farewell to one of its longest-serving colleagues

JERRY Cronin has hung up his overalls after serving 40 years with Gaeltacht-based company, Firebird Heating Solutions.

Firebird has bid a fond farewell to one of its longest-serving colleagues who retired on Friday, April 23. As the first employee of Firebird in 1980, Jerry's career went from strength to strength with Firebird as well as making some lifelong friends along the way.

Jerry who lives in Carrigadrohid hung up his overalls having worked with Firebird from before its inception and throughout its growth which sees Firebird today as Ireland’s leading supplier of high-performance heating solutions.

Firebird has bid a fond farewell to Jerry Cronin who has retired after 40 years working with the business.

Jerry, a father of four and an avid hill walker, joined Firebird as a qualified welder in 1980. He was asked to join Firebird by Jerry O’Sullivan, one of the founders of what was then known as O’Donovan Enterprises Ltd. Richard O’Sullivan was the other founder of the business.

“I was raising a young family at the time so job security was important but the friends I made over the years is the main reason for staying with Firebird for so long."

"There was always a good atmosphere and we all looked forward to Anne Corkery’s baking at tea break.” Jerry said.

“It is amazing to see how the company grew over the years and went from manufacturing a backboiler to what it is today,” he added.

Firebird General Manager Mark Doyle said team members like Jerry are the backbone of the business.

“We cannot thank Jerry enough for his hard work and dedication across four decades. He is one of the many people who is more part of the Firebird family rather than a colleague. He will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best for the future,” he said.

In his retirement, Jerry is looking forward to having more time to pursue his passion for hill walking. Three years ago, Jerry spent 12 days walking the scenic Coast to Coast walk in England.