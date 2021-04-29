Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 15:41

CUH donating respiratory equipment to India

CUH donating respiratory equipment to India

Staff at the Cork University Hospital have launched an appeal for respiratory equipment and donations for Covid hit India. Standing next to the Air India momorial at the hospital were Dr. Ger O'Callaghan, CEO, CUH, Professor Seamus O'Reilly, Oncological Consultant and Dr. Kishore, Lead Clinician Cardio Thoracic Surgeon Picture Dan Linehan.

Breda Graham

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has launched an appeal to other hospitals to get involved in donating respiratory equipment to India.

The hospital is donating ventilation devices to India which is currently recording over 300,000 daily cases of Covid-19.

The country’s latest Covid-19 cases and deaths break previous records and crematoriums in Delhi have become so overloaded with bodies that makeshift funeral pyres have been built on spare patches of land.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Morning Ireland, Consultant Medical Oncologist at CUH, Professor Seamus O’Reilly, said that the hospital had previously looked into fundraising but decided that equipment was needed rather than funds.

Prof O’Reilly encouraged other hospitals and medical organisations who might have equipment they can contribute to get on board in the “humanitarian effort”.

He said that CUH staff are also anxious to “emphasise solidarity” with their Indian colleagues who he said have been key in keeping the Irish healthcare system intact over the last number of months.

Our services would have collapsed in January without the involvement of Indian and other non-EU healthcare workers so I think that now is the time we need to step up and help them.

Ventilators, oxygen and other supplies are being sought after and Prof O’Reilly said that people can also transfer their concerns into care by visiting Unicef’s website and donating to vaccination programmes in India via its website.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for CUH said: “Cork University Hospital is donating a quantity of 60 Resmed VPAP ST Lumis devices that provide non-invasive ventilation to patients, to support their response to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic in India.”

Read More

Airport arrivals rise as Dublin and Cork airports record loss of €284 million

More in this section

MTU Student Union pays tribute to Conor King and reminds students to take care of each other MTU Student Union pays tribute to Conor King and reminds students to take care of each other
Corkman Brian O'Donovan set to publish book detailing time as RTÉ Washington correspondent Corkman Brian O'Donovan set to publish book detailing time as RTÉ Washington correspondent
Gardaí issue appeal regarding crimes committed at Mother and Baby Homes Gardaí issue appeal regarding crimes committed at Mother and Baby Homes
Airport arrivals rise as Dublin and Cork airports record loss of €284 million

Airport arrivals rise as Dublin and Cork airports record loss of €284 million

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY