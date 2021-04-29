CUH donating respiratory equipment to India

Cork University Hospital (CUH) has launched an appeal to other hospitals to get involved in donating respiratory equipment to India.

The hospital is donating ventilation devices to India which is currently recording over 300,000 daily cases of Covid-19.

The country’s latest Covid-19 cases and deaths break previous records and crematoriums in Delhi have become so overloaded with bodies that makeshift funeral pyres have been built on spare patches of land.

Speaking on RTÉ One’s Morning Ireland, Consultant Medical Oncologist at CUH, Professor Seamus O’Reilly, said that the hospital had previously looked into fundraising but decided that equipment was needed rather than funds.

Prof O’Reilly encouraged other hospitals and medical organisations who might have equipment they can contribute to get on board in the “humanitarian effort”.

He said that CUH staff are also anxious to “emphasise solidarity” with their Indian colleagues who he said have been key in keeping the Irish healthcare system intact over the last number of months.

Our services would have collapsed in January without the involvement of Indian and other non-EU healthcare workers so I think that now is the time we need to step up and help them.

Ventilators, oxygen and other supplies are being sought after and Prof O’Reilly said that people can also transfer their concerns into care by visiting Unicef’s website and donating to vaccination programmes in India via its website.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for CUH said: “Cork University Hospital is donating a quantity of 60 Resmed VPAP ST Lumis devices that provide non-invasive ventilation to patients, to support their response to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic in India.”