Former Cork city gym set for change of use

A FORMER gym in Cork city centre is set for a change of use following conditional planning permission granted by Cork City Council.

The gym, located on Drinan Street off Sullivan's Quay, has previously traded as River's Edge Fitness Centre.

It’s now set to become an educational facility.

Back in January TCEA Ltd lodged an application with the council seeking permission for the change of use of 2A Drinan Street from a gym to an educational facility.

Their application included plans to make internal changes to the building, which is a protected structure.

The application also outlined plans to change the signage over the front entrance door of the building, plans to construct a new fire door exit and change the existing fire door to a window to the side courtyard area.

In site plans submitted to the council, the change in signage over the front entrance door will become ‘Cork English Academy’.

Six routine conditions are attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.