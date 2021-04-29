Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 09:23

Cork father to appear on Late Late Show with deaf son following heartwrenching radio interview

Cork father to appear on Late Late Show with deaf son following heartwrenching radio interview

Cork father and son Andrew and Calum Geary are set to appear on the Late Late Show this Friday, following the huge response Andrew had to his interview on the Ryan Tubridy Show earlier this week. Picture: David Keane.

Cork father and son Andrew and Calum Geary are set to appear on the Late Late Show this Friday, following the huge response Andrew had to his interview on the Ryan Tubridy Show earlier this week.

Andrew Geary, a garda sergeant from Ballyhooly near Fermoy, spoke about the fears his young son Calum has for his future.

Andrew said: “Something happened a few weeks ago that shook Helen and I to the absolute core. Calum is so bright, he has a great sense of humour, he loves going to school.

"He said ‘Mom, dad, I have something to tell you.’ It was a sit down moment but we didn’t get to sit down.

"He said: ‘I’m never going to have a job and it’s because I’m deaf.’ He just walked off."

Calum Geary (left) and his identical twin Donnacha as young boys.
Calum Geary (left) and his identical twin Donnacha as young boys.

Andrew said he himself feels like a failure because “my son is so wanted inside the front door of my house, but when he steps outside that front door, this country that I love with my heart and soul, doesn’t want my son.”

The issue was raised in the Seanad this week, and Andrew was hailed as an “inspiration to all parents of children with additional needs”.

The father and son are now set to appear on the Late Late Show on Friday, and Ryan Tubridy said on his radio show this morning that he had been making an effort to try to learn some Sign Language ahead of the appearance.

Read More

'This country doesn't want my son': Cork father speaks out about deaf son's fears for the future

More in this section

Justice minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy Justice minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy
Young child injured in West Cork rushed to Cork University Hospital Young child injured in West Cork rushed to Cork University Hospital
Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger Cork woman duped out of money after receiving bogus call from what she believed was Attorney General's office 
cork people
Government set to announce staged reopening of society but warn if Covid spikes occur 'we'll have to adapt'

Government set to announce staged reopening of society but warn if Covid spikes occur 'we'll have to adapt'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter Diabetes and kids' parties: Inclusion makes everything sweeter
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY