Cork father to appear on Late Late Show with deaf son following heartwrenching radio interview

Cork father and son Andrew and Calum Geary are set to appear on the Late Late Show this Friday, following the huge response Andrew had to his interview on the Ryan Tubridy Show earlier this week.

Andrew Geary, a garda sergeant from Ballyhooly near Fermoy, spoke about the fears his young son Calum has for his future.

Andrew said: “Something happened a few weeks ago that shook Helen and I to the absolute core. Calum is so bright, he has a great sense of humour, he loves going to school.

"He said ‘Mom, dad, I have something to tell you.’ It was a sit down moment but we didn’t get to sit down.

"He said: ‘I’m never going to have a job and it’s because I’m deaf.’ He just walked off."

Calum Geary (left) and his identical twin Donnacha as young boys.

Andrew said he himself feels like a failure because “my son is so wanted inside the front door of my house, but when he steps outside that front door, this country that I love with my heart and soul, doesn’t want my son.”

The issue was raised in the Seanad this week, and Andrew was hailed as an “inspiration to all parents of children with additional needs”.

The father and son are now set to appear on the Late Late Show on Friday, and Ryan Tubridy said on his radio show this morning that he had been making an effort to try to learn some Sign Language ahead of the appearance.